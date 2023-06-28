Register
UPDATE: Police arrest three people in connection with attempted murder near Boston

The incident, in Frampton, saw a man left with serious injuries.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police say they have now arrested three people in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Frampton on Sunday (June 25).

As previously reported, police launched an investigation with house-to-house enquiries after a man was found at an address in Middlegate Road West with ‘several puncture wounds’.

The force say the man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a ‘serious but stable condition’

A police spokesperson said today (Wednesday): “We have arrested three people in connection with the incident in Middlegate Road West, Frampton.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“The 18-year-old woman arrested and released on bail has been re-arrested in connection with this incident.

“All three remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

“We will release an update when one is available.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support.”

They added: “Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information can call us on 101 and quote incident 121 of 25 June.”