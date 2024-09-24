UPDATE: Police believe man who absconded from open prison near Boston may be in Skegness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, may be in Skegness, Lincolnshire Police has said.

The force says it has had ‘several credible reports’ that Aaron Wood, 54, may have spoken to people in the area yesterday (Monday, September 23).

Wood was reported missing from the prison shortly before 8am on the same day.

Police are appealing for anyone in Skegness who may have spoken with a man claiming to be on a charity walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to get in touch.

New images released by Lincolnshire Police in the search for Aaron Wood, 54.

They say he may also have made reference to having completed another leg of the walk already.

A spokesman said: “He was last known to be wearing a green bomber jacket and black cargo trousers, a black coat, and carrying a black rucksack, and is thought to be still be in these clothes. We know that there is a chance he may have changed clothes, but we’re sharing the information to help the public identify him if they see him.

“We're sharing fresh images of him to help our appeal. We relaise they may be slightly grainy but these are the best quality we have.

“We are also reminding you of his description: he is 5ft 8ins, of medium build with a bald head and blue eyes and a beard. He has a distinctive scar on his forehead and a tattoo with the words ‘AC/DC’ on his right forearm.”

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but call 999 and reference incident 70 of September 23.