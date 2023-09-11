Register
UPDATE: Police charge  man wanted in connection with alleged offence of wounding with intent in Wainfleet

Lincolnshire Police have named a man wanted in connection with an alleged offence of wounding with intent in Wainfleet
By christina redford
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
WANTED - Dale Hewson.

An appeal has been launched for information regarding the whereabouts of Dale Hewson, 31, from the Wainfleet area.

As reported, an incident of alleged GBH in Mawson Gardens was called in just after 11am yesterday (Thursday).

One local man, aged 42, was injured in the incident, having sustained what are believed to be stab wounds to his shoulder. His injuries are not thought to be serious and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

One woman, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police say Hewson is also believed to have been involved in the incident. It is thought that he and the victim are known to each other.

Anyone who has seen Hewson or knows his whereabouts, is asked call DS Gemma Skipworth on 101 or email [email protected]