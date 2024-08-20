UPDATE: Police confirm 'serious incident' in Grosvenor Road, Skegness
Officers were called to the Grosvenor Road area yesterday evening (Monday) at 6.52pm.
In spite of speculation, Lincolnshire Police have not issued any further details of what exactly happened.
Investigations are ongoing and there is a scene guard in place and a police cordon from Dorothy Road to Cavendish Road.
Witnesses took to social media as emergency services descended on the scene of the incident.
A witness told Lincolnshire World there were a number of police as well as an ambulance.
The Air Ambulance had also been in attendance, we were told.
One witness said: “I just drove by and said *** run.”
Another commented: “Just not the same town! Grosvenor Road used to be a B&B road for lovely visitors.”
The incident comes just weeks after an 18-year-old man was arrested following an alleged firearm incident in Grosvenor Road.
The man was arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
We will bring you more on this incident as soon as Lincolnshire Police are able to issue a full statement.