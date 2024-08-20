Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed a ‘serious incident’ has taken place in a Skegness street.

Officers were called to the Grosvenor Road area yesterday evening (Monday) at 6.52pm.

In spite of speculation, Lincolnshire Police have not issued any further details of what exactly happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations are ongoing and there is a scene guard in place and a police cordon from Dorothy Road to Cavendish Road.

The scene of the 'serious incident' in Grosvenor Road, Skegness as investigations continue.

Witnesses took to social media as emergency services descended on the scene of the incident.

A witness told Lincolnshire World there were a number of police as well as an ambulance.

The Air Ambulance had also been in attendance, we were told.

One witness said: “I just drove by and said *** run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scene of the incident in Skegness.

Another commented: “Just not the same town! Grosvenor Road used to be a B&B road for lovely visitors.”

The incident comes just weeks after an 18-year-old man was arrested following an alleged firearm incident in Grosvenor Road.

The man was arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

We will bring you more on this incident as soon as Lincolnshire Police are able to issue a full statement.