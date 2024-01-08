UPDATE: Police inspector from Skegness is dismissed following misconconduct hearing

A Skegness police inspector – who faced a misconduct hearing on 14 allegations of inappropriate physical contact with female colleagues and making sexual or personal remarks to both fellow staff and members of the public – has been dismissed without notice.

Skegness Poloice Station

The hearing regarding Inspector Adam Syred resumed last week after he was accused of violating professional behaviour standards and engaging in a pattern of behaviour that could significantly undermine public confidence in the police.

Lincolnshire Police have since said the Chair of the independent panel found Inspector Syred had breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Authority respect and courtesy

Discreditable conduct

Equality and diversity

A statement from the police said it was found that on several dates the officer failed to maintain an appropriate professional boundary with junior female colleagues and/or behaved in an inappropriately familiar manner. It was also found that he made inappropriate sexual or personal comments to junior female colleagues and/or members of the public, and that he touched junior female colleagues and/or members of the public in a way which was unwanted and/or inappropriately personal.

During the hearing, Inspector Syred was cleared of breaching the standards of professional behaviour in respect of one allegation. He was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in 18 allegations, in which nine were found to be misconduct and seven of gross misconduct. Two of the allegations were proven but were not found to be misconduct or gross misconduct.

The outcome of the hearing was that Inspector Syred was dismissed without notice