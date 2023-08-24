UPDATE: Police  issue countywide dispersal order as travellers arrive in Skegness

Police have issued a countywide dispersal order after the gypsies, believed to be the ones responsible for causing havoc in Boston before they were ousted, were seen arriving in Skegness.

Over the past few days Boston businesses have been recounting a harrowing ordeal after alleged aggressive behaviour from large groups of travellers from an “illegal encampment” of travellers set up in the town centre.

Lincolnshire Police put in place a dispersal order in Boston town centre on Tuesday night after “pockets of mild disturbance”, while Boston Borough Council cancelled the Wednesday market.

They have now authorised a county-wide dispersal order covering the people from the illegal encampment in Boston to leave Lincolnshire.The order, which has been issued under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act, gives the force powers to exclude a person from an area for up to 48 hours.They moved on this morning after being served an enforcement notice by Lincolnshire Police yesterday, (Wednesday).Additional patrols were carried out in the town to ensure the public’s safety following reports of anti-social behaviour on Tuesday.We would like to reassure our communities in Skegness that we are working with our partners to monitor the situation and keep people safe.Superintendent Pat Coates said: “This is a fast-moving operation, and we are doing everything we can to reduce disruption to local residents and businesses.“We are utilising the powers we have available to us and have deployed a number of officers to the town.“We understand people will be concerned but we are working with our partners to resolve this issue as quickly and safely as possible.”“We will provide more information when we can.”

Police stopping travellers entering the back of Tesco car park.

Skegness traders told Lincolnshire World they had heard around 300 travellers are heading for the resort and there are already fears it will ruin the Bank Holiday trade.

Sources tell us travellers have already pitched in Morrisons and B&Q car park and are looking for somewhere on the seafront. We also understand police are in the cricket ground setting up a drone and are stopping travellers entering Tesco car park.

This was after they tried to gain access back into the Arcadia car park, where a number pitched earlier this month, but failed as the barriers were down and padlocked.

One trader said he had seen police riots vans and heard sirens all over town.

Travellers in Hoylake Drive, Skegness.

"It’s madness – all the roads into Skegness are gridlocked,” he said.

Another said the traders had put the barriers down at the Ardadia car park after hearing the travellers were heading this way.

"The tried to cut the bolts but failed,” he said. “The car park’s empty now and there is security on which there should have been in the first place.

"But this is very bad for us – it’s going to ruin trade this weekend.”

Police setting up a drone in Skegness Cricket Ground.

A spokeperson for ELDC said: “The police have plans in place to monitor activity of the traveller group.

“At present no travellers are believed to be on any council-owned property.

"Therefore we will be assisting the local police with regards to any anti-social behaviour in the district.

"Clearly Lincs Police will be dealing with any criminality and will comment on anything on that matter.”