UPDATE: Police issue more information about ‘dangerous’ sex offender Paul Robson

Paul Robson.

Police are still appealing for information on Paul Robson’s whereabouts after he absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday (13 February).

The 56-year-old was reported missing from prison shortly before 7am.

Police have said he poses a real danger to members of the public and should not be approached.

Robson, a convicted sex offender, is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault.

In a statement at 3pm today, a police spokesperson said: “He may be wearing a black long-sleeved Berghaus top, a grey “French” t-shirt, dark bottoms, a dark coloured woollen beanie and a light-grey donkey-style jacket with orange on the shoulder area.

“We are urgently appealing for members of the public to call us with sightings and any other information on his whereabouts to aid in his arrest.

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Our officers continue their work to locate and apprehend Paul Robson who has been missing since yesterday morning.

“We are grateful to everyone who has already shared our appeals and we’d also like to extend our thanks to our policing colleagues and members of the public who are sharing our request for information.

“We understand this news has caused some concern, not just for our local communities here in Lincolnshire, but across the country.

“We’re still working through lines of enquiry and are working with partner agencies to find Robson.

“We are still appealing for members of the public to contact us if they have any information on this man’s whereabouts by calling 999.