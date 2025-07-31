UPDATE: Police locate suspect who escaped while undergoing hospital treatment

Vincent Jackson. Photo: Lincs Police

UPDATE: Police say a man they were looking for who absconded from custody while being treated at Skegness Hospital has now been arrested and is back in custody.

Vincent Jackson, more commonly known as ‘Vinny’, was arrested on suspicion of assault and officers yesterday (Thursday) warned anybody who saw him or knew of his whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

In an update at 7.43pm, last night (July 31), a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson stated: “We appealed for help to locate a man known locally in Skegness as 'Vinny', and he is now back in custody.

“Thanks to everyone who contacted us with information, and helped our officers in any way.”