UPDATE: Police release photo of man who died after 'altercation' in Skegness
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were alerted to an incident at a property on Grosvenor Road at 6.52pm yesterday on Monday.
On arrival, officers found Mr Rhys Howell, 57-years-old, with serious injuries.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but sadly died a short while later.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers and would ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
The 60-year-old man remains in police custody and will be questioned in due course.
Investigations are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses and any other information that can assist with investigations.
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 388 of 19 August or you can report any information to Crime Stoppers on the website or ring them on 0800 555 111.
You can also submit information through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal or the MIPP under Operation Thistle.