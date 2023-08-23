UPDATE: Police tackle 'illegal encampment' in Boston while council leader says she's 'furious'

Police have issued an update on the town centre disorder which saw numerous businesses shut today (Wednesday) amid safety concerns.

Boston Police Station.

A spokesman said a few minutes ago: “A dispersal order continues across Boston following several reports of anti-social behaviour across the town.

“We received several reports on the evening of Tuesday, August 22, that people were causing issues with businesses in and around the town centre.

"The majority of these reports were around harassment and verbal abuse.

“The reports stated that people from an illegal encampment, set up in the town centre, were behind the incidents.”

Superintendent Pat Coates said: “We understand people are concerned with this and we are working in partnership with the council to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are doing everything we can to ensure this is resolved as quickly as possible.

“It has been bought to my attention that there are many rumours circulating around incidents reported to us, some of which are not correct.

“We will have additional resources in place across the area until the encampment moves on.

“We would encourage anyone who has any concerns or wishes to report a crime to call us on 101.”

The force spokesperson added: “We are working in partnership with Boston Borough Council and plan to use enforcement powers available to us to move the encampment on and hope to action this as soon as we can.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of the Council, said: “I am furious that our town’s businesses, our market and our residents have been affected in this way but I’d like our community to be reassured that both Lincolnshire Police and Boston Borough Council are using every power at their disposal to resolve this matter with a degree of urgency, in order that our town centre returns to business as usual, as soon as possible.”