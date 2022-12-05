UPDATE: Reassurance issued as investigation into suspected murder in Skegness continues

Marcus Tott died following a fatal stab wound on Friday.
Three people, a man and two women, were arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident at a property in Grosvenor Road.
The two women, aged 22 and 42, have been released on conditional bail. A 53-year-old man remains in custody where he continues to be questioned in relation to the incident following the court granting a warrant of further detention.
Investigations are on-going and police are appealing for anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to call them on 101, quoting incident 97 of 2 December.
Police have said the suspected murder is not related to an attempted murder incident that took place in Skegness on the same day.
