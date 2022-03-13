UPDATE: Teenager dies following A17 RTC involving car and horsebox

Emergency services are at the scene

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said a short while ago: “We were called to the scene of the crash involving a horsebox and a Mercedes at around 7am this morning.

“Sadly, the driver of the Mercedes has passed away. Next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“The road is closed and will remain so for a significant amount of time.

“Motorists should avoid the area well into the afternoon.”

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward who have may have seen the collision or the moments before.

If you were there or have dash cam footage that may help in their investigation, call 101 quiting incident number 94 of March 13, email [email protected] quoting the incident number, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

