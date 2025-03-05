UPDATE: Three released on police bail after man reportedly assaulted in Sleaford and held against his will

Lincolnshire Police news.

A 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man have been released on police bail while investigations continue into an incident in Sleaford in which a man in his 30s is reported to have been assaulted and held against his will.

Lincolnshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses and information in relation to the incident, which it says it is taking ‘extremely seriously’.

A spokesman for the force said: “If you were in or around the Boston Road area of Sleaford between 6am and 12 noon on Sunday (March 2), can you help us with the following enquiries:

“Did you witness any people coming or going in that area either on foot or in a vehicle who may have stood out or caught your attention for any reason?

“Did you hear or see an altercation between several people?

“Have you heard anything coming from any property which might have seemed unusual, or stood out to you?

“Do you have mobile phone or other footage of that area around the time of the incident?

“Any information no matter how small could assist our enquiries, and we would rather hear about something you think might not be important, than miss a key detail that helps us form a bigger picture.”

The spokesman continued: “This is a busy residential area, and we know that there will be people who may have seen or heard something, or potentially have footage which could help this investigation, who we haven’t yet spoken to.

“If you feel frightened about making a report, you can submit information completely anonymously through Crimestoppers. We will never know it was you who made the submission. Your information could also lead to a reward of up to £1,000 from Crimestoppers if it leads to an arrest and charge.”

Police made the appeal on Wednesday afternoon (March 5), at about 1.30pm. At that time, it added that a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH) in relation to the incident and was questioned by officers, the force said. He has been released on police bail.

In addition, the force said a 54-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of ABH, false imprisonment, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He had been released on police bail while investigations continue, it said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) on suspicion of false imprisonment, assault, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He too has been released on police bail.

The investigation was ongoing and the appeal remained in place, it added.

Anyone who can help is asked to:

Call 101 and ask for the duty DS at Grantham, quoting incident number 486 of March 2

Email [email protected], quoting incident number 486 of March 2

Or contact Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or on 0800 555 111