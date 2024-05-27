Email [email protected], quoting incident 27 of 25/05/2024

Two men have been arrested after a third was shot in the leg in Little Steeping.

Officers were called at 1.15am to an address on Thorpe Bank in the village on Saturday. A man, aged in his 30s, was injured when a shotgun was fired and the pellets had become embedded in his leg. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

The investigation is ongoing today and a police appeal for information ccontinues.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A team of detectives is working on the investigation and believe that the incident took place when a shotgun was discharged at the front door, which injured the victim who was inside. Nobody else was hurt.

The exact motive is still being established but it is believed that the suspects had a connection to the occupants at the address.

Suspects are believed to have the left the scene in a vehicle.

Efforts to locate all three suspects continue and Detective Inspector John Richardson, who is leading the enquiry, is now appealing for any dashcam footage or further information at the time of the incident in Little Steeping.

He said: “We’re keen to get all of these suspects into custody as soon as possible and have been working hard to follow up on the many pieces of information our investigation team have been unearthing, as well as what the public have been telling us.

"We’re especially grateful for the latter because we rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in the places where we haven’t been at a particular time.

"So, if you saw anything suspicious or vehicles that sparked your interest in and around the area of Thorpe Bank, and happen to have any dashcam footage of them, please do get in touch as soon as possible.,

" Sometimes the most seemingly innocuous piece of information can be just what we need. And, of course, if you have any other information you think might be relevant to the investigation, please do contact us.”

Anyone with should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 27 of 25/05/2024. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.