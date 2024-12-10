UPDATE: Two arrested at Boston nightclub after incident during medical emergency

Two people were arrested after an incident at a Boston nightclub during a medical emergency.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown's Cocktails, on Dolphin Lane, shut its doors early during Saturday night to allow the medical crew to “work on the patient” who had collapsed on the dance floor.

Fortunately, the customer was able to be resuscitated and taken to hospital and a spokesperson for the venue has praised the “quick efforts of the door, team staff and medical crew who arrived promptly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the statement released on social media, the venue said staff were "disappointed" with the behaviour of a "minority of people" during the incident.

Some customers are being banned from Brown's Cocktail Bar in Dolphin Lane, Boston, following an incident at the nightclub.

"We understand the fristrations a few of you felt but what we cannot do is condone the behaviour that some customers decided to show,” the statement reads.

"We never take closing early lightly and would only do this when the situation demands it.”

The venue said it was working with the authorities and security and would be “reviewing our CCTV” to identify individuals involved “who will not be permitted to enter Brown’s Cocktails indefinitely”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police told Lincolnshire World they would always support owners and managers of premises of this type in the prevention of crime and disorder.

In a statement, they said they attended the nightclub following a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at 3.14am on Sunday, December 8.

“This was a request for assistance due to disorder at the venue, and while our EMAS colleagues were responding to a medical emergency involving a man,” the statement reads.

“Those from the emergency services experienced a very challenging scenario when dealing with this call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, our officers arrested two people: a 37-year-old woman, from Boston, on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly; and a 20-year-old man, also from Boston, on suspicion of assault.

“The woman received a fine for the offence; the man was later released with no further action.

“Neither arrest was related to the man being cared for by EMAS, who was later taken to hospital.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team are currently reviewing the incident and will be working with our Alcohol Licensing Team and the owner of the premises in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Owners and managers of premises of this type must carry out operations with licensing objectives at the forefront of their mind, including the prevention of crime and disorder, and we will support them in achieving that.

“If sufficient effort is not seen in meeting that objective - by any premises - enforcement action would follow.”