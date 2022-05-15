Two people have been charged following a serious incident in Mablethorpe.

Mark Rigg, 37, of Brunswick Drive, Skegness and Daniel Batty, 28, of Cromwell Place, Tattershall have been charged with wounding with intent. They have been remanded to court.

The 30-year-old woman has been released on police bail.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident in Centenary Close just after 10pm on Thursday evening.

A man in his 50s was found with multiple injuries to his head and body and he remains in hospital.

Initially the two men and a woman aged 30 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Kara Nicholson, from Skegness Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and are appealing to members of the public to get in touch with any information that can assist in our enquiries."