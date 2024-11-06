Three people have been charged with 13 offences of theft.

Lincolnshire Police have urged the public to continue to assist them after quick response by the force saw two men jailed in connection with thefts in Skegness and Chapel St Leonards.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Dockerty aged 55, of no fixed address, Skegness was charged with the theft of razors and shampoo, to the value of £274.93, from Boots in Skegness on November 3. He has been sentenced to four weeks imprisonment concurrent with a recall to prison sentence. He has also been ordered to pay £137.46 compensation to Boots. .

Daniel Walmsley, 27, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to four weeks imprisonment concurrent with a recall to prison sentence. He has also been ordered to pay £510 compensation to Boots and £50.50 compensation to Asda.

Walmsley faced five charges:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 03/11/2024 – theft of razors and shampoo to the value of £274.93, from Boots in Skegness.

On 052/11/2024 – theft of scent boosters and fabric softeners, to the value of £13.00, from ASDA in Skegness.

On 04/11/2024 – theft of gift sets, to the value of £247.00, from Boots in Skegness.

On 04/11/2024 – theft of Lynx gift sets, to the value of £83.00, from Boots in Skegness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 05/11/2024 – theft of Lynx gift sets, to the value of £43.00, from Boots in Skegness.

Bradley Smith, 20, of Lincoln Road, Skegness, was charged with six counts of shop theft has been released on conditional court bail and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later this month. As part of his court bail conditions, he is unable to enter any retail premises in Skegness.

The charges are as follows:

On 24/08/2024 - use of a stolen credit card to make purchases at two locations valuing £114.00 in Skegness.

On 05/08/2024 – theft of baked goods, to the value of £35.00, from a bakery on London Road in Boston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 16/08/2024 - theft of fizzy drinks, to the value of £18.00, from Heron Food stores in Boston.

On 05/11/2024 – theft of washing pods, perfume, and scent boosters, to the value of £74.95, from B&M Bargain in Skegness.

On 03/11/2024 – theft of washing products, to the value of £202.25, from Co-op Stores in Skegness.

On 03/11/2024 – theft of gift sets, to the value of £247.00, from B&M Bargains in Skegness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate incident, police say three men and a 16-year-old who were arrested following a report of suspicious activity around a moped being loaded onto a trailer at a caravan site in Chapel St Leonards have since been released under investigation on police bail with conditions to not enter the county.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the arrests were thanks to an ‘outstanding coordinated effort’ between Skegness Neighbourhood Policing, Response and Response Investigation teams.

Inspector Jacky Evans from Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We appreciate the financial and emotional impact incidents of theft have on the local businesses and members of our community.

“Theft is unfair and unpleasant for all those impacted, and we ask that members of our community continue to work with us by reporting via the appropriate channels when you suspect incidents taking place or if you are aware of people offering goods for sale which you believe might have been stolen.”

Ways to report:

If you see a crime in progress, call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If reporting suspicious activity or information about someone you believe may be involved in committing theft or selling stolen goods, call 101. Alternatively, you can anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Otherwise, if you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, relating to suspicious activity captured in the past, please send an email to your local Neighbourhood Police Team which can be found on Google.