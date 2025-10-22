Jailed (from left) - Bradley Smith and Liam Matthews.

Two men charged with a number of offences following a spree of burglaries at leisure venues across Skegness over a weekend have been jailed in a swift act of justice.

As reported by Lincolnshire Police, Liam Matthews and Bradley Smith were arrested and between them charged with several counts of burglary, criminal damage, theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order. They committed the offences in Skegness between Friday,17 October 17, and Monday, October 21.

The pair appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today ( October 22), pleasding guilty to all the charges and were sentenced during the same hearing.

Liam Matthews, 35, was sentenced to just under two years in custody, he received a sentence of 102 weeks in prison.

Bradley Smith, 21, has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Sgt Billy Spence, Response Investigation Team, said: "Their offending has affected many businesses over the weekend. The consequences of their offending cannot be underestimated, they have caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage and stolen similar amounts from hard working people.

"We worked hard to get the evidence to support the charges and put the pair before the courts. I hope their time away from the area is a relief for our local community and the sentences are well received."

Both Matthews and Smith are charged with:

Burglary at Beachlands, Skegness, where it is alleged they stole alcohol and snacks on October 19.

Burglary at an address on Lumley Road where cash was stolen on October 18.

Burglary at a Cafe Kiosk at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Skegness where a large amount of cash and a cash register were stolen on October 17.

A second offence of burglary where cash was stolen at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Skegness

Bradley Smith is separately charged with:

Causing damage to gaming machines at Skegness Pier on October 21.

Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order on October 21 by entering Mad Harrys, Skegness, when he was banned from entering any retail premises.

Theft of £600 cash belonging to Big Kids Karting, Skegness on October 21.