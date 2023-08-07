Shaun Emmerson appeared in court this morning (Monday) and will remain in custody until his next hearing at Lincoln Crown Court tomorrow.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but Lincolnshire Police believe the woman who died at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby on Thursday (August 3) to be Christine Emmerson, aged 71.
Her family is being supported by Family Liaison Officers.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: “Our thoughts remain with Christine’s family and friends and we’re doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.“We are still appealing for information that can assist with our investigation.”
If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 175 of August 3.Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/