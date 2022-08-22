UPDATE: Youth. 14, charged with attempted murder of man at caravan park in Ingoldmells

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JPI media

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Monday) and has been remanded into youth detention. He will appear in court at a later date.

The incident took place at The Chase caravan park just after 2.30am on Sunday morning.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended the scene and discovered a male in his 30s with, what is believed to be, knife wounds to his shoulders and back.

An initial statement from Lincolnshire Police said that thankfully the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The statement asked for the public not to speculate about what happened and reads. “A 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in police custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and would ask that people avoid speculating about the circumstances.”

Enquiries are still ongoing and Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public for information about the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the vicinity when the attack took place and may have heard something or has information about the incident is asked get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting incident 72 of 21 August.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.police.uk, remembering to quote the incident number – 72 of 21 August – in the subject line.