UPDATED - Boston man faces charges including attempted rape and threats to kill
A Boston man appeared in court yesterday (Wednesday) charged with attempted rape, robbery and threats to kill.
According to Lincolnshire Police, officers were called to a property in Boston just after 8.55pm on Monday (March 25).
Thomas Thorpe, 31, of Botolph Street, Boston, was arrested and has been charged with attempted rape, threats to kill, robbery and two counts of possession of a class B drug.
A police spokesman said Thorpe appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday March 27
The case has been sent to crown court for trial and he has been bailed with conditions. The next hearing will be on April 25.