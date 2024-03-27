Lincoln Crown Court

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers were called to a property in Boston just after 8.55pm on Monday (March 25).

Thomas Thorpe, 31, of Botolph Street, Boston, was arrested and has been charged with attempted rape, threats to kill, robbery and two counts of possession of a class B drug.

A police spokesman said Thorpe appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday March 27