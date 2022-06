Police news.

According to Lincolnshire Police, around 134 plants were located at a house in Brothertoft Road, Boston, after a warrant search was carried out on the property this morning, (Monday June 27).

Two men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested. They have now been released under investigation.