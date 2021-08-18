Utterby drink-driver banned after collision in Louth

Drink driving

Koi Yemm, 32, of Benson Court, Utterby, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his blood when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on August 17.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said Yemm was driving his 125cc motorcycle in Charles Street, Louth at 10.15pm on November 2 last year, when he lost control and struck three separate parked cars, ending up underneath one of them.

She said that after providing a positive breath test, he was taken to hospital where a blood sample was taken which revealed a blood/alcohol reading of 151 micrograms, the legal limit being 80.

She said Yemm told the police that a car had come towards him and had ‘cut him up’, causing him to lose control - but did not deny he was over the limit.

Yemm, who was not represented in court, told the magistrates that he had actually been hit by the car which had sent him into the parked cars.

He was banned from driving for 18 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.