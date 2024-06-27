Valuable PING golf clubs and clothing stolen from garage in Ancaster
The golf clubs and golf bags were reported to have been stolen overnight from a property on Ermine Street in Ancaster, between 8.30pm on June 19 and 6am on June 20.
The items, which were kept in the garage of the property, believed to have been taken are listed as a men’s set of golf clubs in a PING bag with a sky caddy, a women’s set of PING clubs in a purple PING bag, tailor made PING clubs, high value waterproof clothing and other clothing.
A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “If you have any information to assist our enquiry, or you saw any suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch.”
Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 55 of June 20.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.