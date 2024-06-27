Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the theft of several valuable sets of golf clubs and clothing from a property in Ancaster last week.

The golf clubs and golf bags were reported to have been stolen overnight from a property on Ermine Street in Ancaster, between 8.30pm on June 19 and 6am on June 20.

The items, which were kept in the garage of the property, believed to have been taken are listed as a men’s set of golf clubs in a PING bag with a sky caddy, a women’s set of PING clubs in a purple PING bag, tailor made PING clubs, high value waterproof clothing and other clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “If you have any information to assist our enquiry, or you saw any suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch.”

Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 55 of June 20.