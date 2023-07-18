A multi-use games area opened just three years ago in Ruskington has had to be closed by the parish council due to vandalism.

The multi-use games area at Ruskington's Parkfield playing field is off limits until further notice due to recent vandalism. (Archive photo of the MUGA prior to the damage being done).

In a statement on its Facebook page, Ruskington Parish Council said police have been informed about the criminal damage done to the MUGA and council property on the Parkfield playing field in the last few weeks.

The MUGA was daubed with bright orange paint across its playing surface in five different locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council values the damage done at around £1,000. This also includes snapping the spring on a seesaw and breaking the goalposts owned by the Lions Junior Football Club.

CCTV coverage of the incidents will be shared with the police.

The parish council said: “The firm engaged to remove the graffiti experienced major difficulties in rectifying the problem, and as a result, the surface has been damaged. This means an increased cost to you, the residents, and means that the council cannot spend money elsewhere to improve village amenities."

The council asked anyone who has any information regarding the damage should contact Sleaford Police, or the Parish Office, referring to crime number 23000440231. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council adds: “Due to the issues, the MUGA will be closed until further notice, thus depriving the law abiding members of the village the opportunity to use this facility.

“Your help in this matter would be gratefully received.