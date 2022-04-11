Vandals cause damage at two popular Boston sites over the weekend

Vandals have targeted Beech Wood and Pescod Square Shopping Centre in Boston.

At Beech Wood, off Fenside Road, five wooden animal sculptures were daubed with red paint and information boards were removed and damaged.

Over at Pescod Square in the town, a vandal tipped over planters and bins, and broke a newly-installed children’s activity centre - causing around £4,000 in damage.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frances Brooks, secretary for Boston Woods Trust, which manages Beech Wood, said: “It is a shame that a few of our visitors do not respect and appreciate the lovely woods the Trust have created.

Vandals left red paint on wood carvings at Beech Wood.

“We have had two acts of vandalism. First, the Nature Watch Boards were all removed from around Beech Wood.

“One has been found in the ditch but please keep an eye out for the others as we can’t afford to replace them.

“Then someone has used red paint on the animal carvings. Fortunately they have recovered with a good wash and brush up.

“We need the help of our regular visitors keep an eye on the woods and to report any antisocial behaviour to us or to the police if appropriate.”

Bins vandalised at Pescod Square shopping centre.

Staff at Pescod Square Shopping Centre were greeted by the mess and damage caused by mindless vandalism at the site this morning (Monday).

Lisa Dawson centre manager told the Standard: “We are absolutely devastated after waking to discover mindless vandalism here at Pescod Square.

“My onsite team discovered the vandalism when they came on shift at 7am this morning.”

The incident was captured on the centre’s CCTV - which is being handed to the police today.

Children's activity boards were also vandalised at the shopping centre site.

Lisa went on: “A man wearing all dark clothing, and baseball cap with hood came on site just before mid-night, kicking over all six waste bins, our planter destroying all the plants, and then proceeded to kick the newly-installed activity centre which was installed on Thursday last week.

“A major cleaning operation was carried out, but unfortunately, the activity centre is totally destroyed and is estimated that repair costs will exceed £2,000 for this. Three of the six bins are damaged, making the total cost of the damage around £4,000.”

She added: “As you can appreciate, we are totally devastated that someone should cause such damage to our beautiful site, particularly damaging the activity centre which was installed for our little visitors.”

If anyone has any information about the incident in Pescod Square, call police on 101 quoting incident number 71 of April 11.

Vandals ripped off all the information boards at Beech Wood in Boston.

Over at Beech Wood, volunteers are still looking for four of the information boards which were removed by vandals.

The boards had only been installed in December last year following a Lincolnshire County Council Community Wildlife grant.

“I had a comment on Facebook suggesting we employ a Park Warden - but we are a small, charitable trust run entirely by volunteers,” explained Frances Brooks.

“We have no paid employees and only use contractors when absolutely necessary.

“We are not funded by the council or any big organisation and have to raise every penny we spend on creating and maintaining the woods.”

She added: “We encourage visitors to become Friends of Boston Woods with a suggested donation from £20 per year. This barely pays for routine maintenance.

A wooden carved hare and fox were also daubed with red paint at Beech Wood in Boston. Images supplied.

“For all other work to improve and expand the project we rely on the generosity of supporters through donations and legacies, and the grants we are successful in applying for.”