Vandals slammed for 'Not Our King' graffiti on signage at Gunby roundabout

Motorists have been shocked by the ‘Not Our King’ graffiti that has been daubed over signage at Gunby roundabout.

By christina redford
Published 5th May 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:13 BST
'Not Our King' graffiti on Gunby roundabout.
'Not Our King' graffiti on Gunby roundabout.

The majority of Lincolnshire County Council’s direction signs were targeted with messages clearly not supporting the celebrations taking place this weekend.

A resident told Lincolnshire World he first spotted the graffiti early yesterday morning.

"It wasn’t there the day before so must have appeared overnight,” he said.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive member for Highways Coun Richard Davies, said it was another hit on the highways budget and would cost ‘thousands’ to clean up.

He said: “What an awful thing for someone to have done in our county. These shocking actions of vandalism are not welcome and will not be tolerated.

“We will clean the signs as quickly as we can so as not to have this atrocious blot on what will be a huge weekend for many Lincolnshire people, and those travelling through our county.

“It’s hard to understand why anyone would do this. Their actions will now cost us several thousand pounds to clean up. We cannot leave these signs in this condition. Families with young children don’t want to see this sort of thing and nor should they have to. Road users in general also need the signs to be clear and readable for obvious reasons.

“The money this will cost us to sort out will be around the same as the price it takes to fill 65 potholes. At a time where our road maintenance funds have been hugely cut and pothole pounds are in such short supply, this is yet another hit to the roads in the area.”