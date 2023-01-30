PCSO Jackie Fulker from Sleaford policing team said on social media that they would be in the area yesterday (Sunday) giving reassurance regarding the Friday night's reported theft incidents.
Valuable tools and other items have been reported stolen while other vans had suffered attempted break-ins. Sheds were also broken into. Residents shared CCTV and doorbell video footage of three individuals walking around the front yards of properties looking at vans and using their camera phones.
Advertisement
Advertisement
PCSO Fulker said the team would be doing house to house inquiries.
If you have any video doorbell or CCTV footage of suspicious activity in the Ruskington area, ring 101. Please quote incident 73 of 28/01/2023.
PCSO Fulker added: “Please make sure tools/items are not left in vehicles. Please be vigilant, ensure sheds and outbuildings are secure and report any suspicious circumstances.If you would like more information on how to keep your shed safe, see some support on the Lincolnshire Police Website: https://www.lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/secure-shed-garage/