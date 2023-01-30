Police have been investigating in the Northfield Road and Meadowbrook area of Ruskington at the weekend after reports of sheds, vans and vehicles being broken into and other suspicious activity around properties.

PCSO Jackie Fulker from Sleaford policing team said on social media that they would be in the area yesterday (Sunday) giving reassurance regarding the Friday night's reported theft incidents.

Valuable tools and other items have been reported stolen while other vans had suffered attempted break-ins. Sheds were also broken into. Residents shared CCTV and doorbell video footage of three individuals walking around the front yards of properties looking at vans and using their camera phones.

PCSO Fulker said the team would be doing house to house inquiries.

If you have any video doorbell or CCTV footage of suspicious activity in the Ruskington area, ring 101. Please quote incident 73 of 28/01/2023.