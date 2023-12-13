Vapes worth £500 stolen in Louth burglary

​Vapes worth £500 have been stolen in a burglary in Louth.

Eastgate, Louth. Photo: Google Maps

​Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following the burglary at Mobi Repair Spot, Eastgate, on Monday (December 11), when the shop window was smashed and boxes of vapes were taken, with a total value of £500.

The window was also smashed on Friday (December 8), and a speaker on display was taken.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered vapes or speaker equipment who might have information.”