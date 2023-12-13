Vapes worth £500 stolen in Louth burglary
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following the burglary at Mobi Repair Spot, Eastgate, on Monday (December 11), when the shop window was smashed and boxes of vapes were taken, with a total value of £500.
The window was also smashed on Friday (December 8), and a speaker on display was taken.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered vapes or speaker equipment who might have information.”
Anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area are asked to contact PC Georgina Craven by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting incident 108 of 11 December.