Lincoln Crown Court

David Thomas, 68, a former teacher at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School, denies historic sex offences against two girls in the 1980s.

Thomas is standing trial at Lincoln Crown Court and denies five charges which have been put before a jury.

Four of the charges relate to one alleged victim and are alleged to have occurred between February 1980 and February 1983.

Giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court on the second day of the trial today (Tuesday), the woman, who cannot be identified, said something of a sexual nature happened in the gym cupboard when she was with Mr Thomas.

When asked by prosecution barrister, Luke Blackburn, if children were allowed in the gym cupboard, she replied: “Not generally, no.”

The woman described how the incident happened out of school hours, but Mr Thomas denies ever being present during “after hours” gym or music lessons with her.

It is alleged something of a “sexual nature” also took place in a classroom cupboard, but the woman said she was unable to identify the exact location from photographs.

Under cross examination it was suggested the woman had been mistaken about the location of the classrooms in which Mr Thomas taught.

The defence said other staff, the headmaster, cleaners and the caretaker were also routinely present in the school after normal hours finished.

Two of the charges allege Thomas committed a serious sexual offence on a female person under the age of 16.

Two further charges allege Thomas indecently assaulted a female person under the age of 14.

When asked if she would get upset, the woman replied: “No, I was told not to be.”

The woman said she made a telephone call to an independent Government child abuse enquiry in the Spring of 2020.

Thomas is also accused of one offence of indecent assault against a second alleged female victim aged under 14, alleged to have occurred between September 1982 and September 1984.

Thomas, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, denies all five charges.