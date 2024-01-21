Register
Victim left with facial injuries in alleged assault in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a report of an assault in Skegness, which left a victim with facial injuries.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 21st Jan 2024, 09:21 GMT
Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the assault or has any information.

At approximately 10pm on Saturday, January 13, a man was cycling along Lincoln Road when he was allegedly assaulted by a woman.

The man lost consciousness and sustained facial injuries, including a broken nose, loose teeth and a swollen eye. He was also taken to hospital.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact PC Rebecca Young at [email protected] quoting incident 7 of 14 January.