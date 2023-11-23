Victims of rape urged to contact Lincolnshire Police after man is jailed
Liam Hiatt was found guilty of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and criminal damage when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court earlier this year in June 2023.
On Tuesday, Hiatt – of Graham Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire – was sentenced and will now spend more than a decade behind bars.
Lincolnshire Police say all charges took place from July 2019 to August 2021 and relate to one victim, who has been praised for her bravery.
Detective Constable Kerry Munro, who worked on the case, has encouraged anyone in need to contact Lincolnshire Police.
She said: “This was a very distressing case for the victim of this crime, who was incredibly brave to come forward and support a prosecution.
“She was manipulated by Hiatt who stopped her from seeing her friends and family, controlled her use of social media and her mobile phone and would comment on the way she dressed in a negative and aggressive way. It is assuring that justice can prevail and that a dangerous offender has been convicted. I would encourage any victim of a similar incident to make a report. Please do not suffer in silence.
“Lincolnshire Police can offer help and guidance for all victims of crime and can make referrals to other agencies, which will support them through the investigation process and beyond.”
Follow the link here to Support for victims of rape and sexual assault | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk)