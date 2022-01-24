Victims of school sex abuse scandal prepare to sue Lincolnshire County Council

Solicitor Katherine Yates is urging anyone affected by physical or sexual abuse at the former Stubton Hall School near Caythorpe to get in touch as she mounts a lawsuit against the county council. EMN-220124-170125001

Patricia (not her real name) says she was seriously sexually abused by deputy headteacher David Taylor throughout her time at the school for vulnerable children.

She is now speaking out about the abuse, which started when she was just 10 years old, and is encouraging survivors to join her in seeking damages for the alleged crimes they endured.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia said: “The sexual abuse consisted of Mr Taylor fondling my genitals and breasts. He also used to kiss me..

“If I was naughty in his class he would beat me and restrain me and then throw me in a tiny cupboard where I had to stay for as long as he decided. When I look back, I don’t know how I put up with the abuse for so long but I had nowhere else to go.”

In July last year Taylor, 71, from Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, was imprisoned for 19 years and six months after being convicted of three counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault against five girls at the school where he worked between 1975 and 1995.

Another staff member, Raymond Longley, who was employed there from 1982 until 1997 when he retired, was also convicted of sexually abusing girls at the school and was imprisoned for four years.

Twenty-six former pupils have contacted Andrew Grove and Co Solicitors in Cambridge, which is mounting a civil lawsuit against Lincolnshire County Council which owned and ran the school.

“We are taking statements from witnesses and claimants to get a clearer idea of what was going on at Stubton Hall School,” explained Katherine.

“What we are being told is quite horrific and it is hard to believe that this level of sexual and physical abuse was going on in the relatively recent past.

“I believe that it is important that if anyone was physically or sexually abused at Stubton Hall School they make themselves known to my firm. We are listening.

“It does not matter if you have not previously come forward to the police. There are many reasons why people feel anxious about coming forward, but we would encourage anyone who was at the school to make contact. We can help.

“All claims are being funded by way of a No Win, No Fee agreement so financial concerns should not prevent anyone from making contact and bringing a claim.”

Although 26 people have come forward so far, Kathy thinks there could be close to 400 former pupils living across Lincolnshire but particularly in Sleaford, Lincoln, Grantham and Holbeach.

Claimants are not just entitled to potentially thousands of pounds in compensation but also access to therapists and help with employment and training. To put a strong case together she says she needs more people to come forward to help with her investigation.