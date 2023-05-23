Register
Victims urged to complete Lincolnshire Police's victim/witness survey

​If you have experienced the Lincolnshire court process as a survivor or witness? If so, your feedback could help Lincolnshire Police to influence change for the better.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:44 BST

The force is urging anyone who has experienced the courts as a victim or witness, but particularly survivors of domestic abuse, coercive control, sexual assault, stalking and harassment, to complete a short survey regarding various aspects of the criminal, county or family court process to help police better understand how this process feels for victims.

This is an anonymous survey with 33 questions, some of which may not be relevant to you, but please answer ALL that apply. The survey will close on 22 June.

Lincolnshire Police lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies said, “I can only imagine how traumatic it must be to have to go through the court process.

"Here in Lincolnshire, we want to hear from you about what works, and what could be improved.

"Please help us by filling in this short survey and I will work with partners to listen to the voices of survivors, and those with lived experience, to shape our response for the future.”

You can access the survey by clicking here.