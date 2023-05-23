Victims urged to complete Lincolnshire Police's victim/witness survey

​If you have experienced the Lincolnshire court process as a survivor or witness? If so, your feedback could help Lincolnshire Police to influence change for the better.

The force is urging anyone who has experienced the courts as a victim or witness, but particularly survivors of domestic abuse, coercive control, sexual assault, stalking and harassment, to complete a short survey regarding various aspects of the criminal, county or family court process to help police better understand how this process feels for victims.

This is an anonymous survey with 33 questions, some of which may not be relevant to you, but please answer ALL that apply. The survey will close on 22 June.

Lincolnshire Police lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies said, “I can only imagine how traumatic it must be to have to go through the court process.

"Here in Lincolnshire, we want to hear from you about what works, and what could be improved.