Cannabis plants have been seized and a production operation dismantled after Lincolnshire Police raided a home in Boston.

Stills from a video released by Lincolnshire Police following the raid.

Acting on community intelligence, and using a handheld battering ram, officers entered the terraced property in Brothertoft Road at about 8am yesterday (December 2).

They discovered approximately 65 cannabis plants being grown in two rooms, plus evidence that other rooms had recently been used in the operation.

Advertisement

The warrant is part of ongoing effort to tackle illegal drug activity in the town, the force says.

Advertisement

Speaking yesterday, Insp Colin Clarkson said: “Our neighbourhood team works tirelessly to tackle the scourge of drugs, listen to the concerns of residents and take action wherever possible.

“This warrant follows important intelligence from our community – your help is really valuable and also vital to our policing in Boston.

Advertisement

“The grow was illegal and also posed a significant fire risk in a row of terraced houses. We used a variety of tactics, including our drone team, to build up a picture that led to this morning’s action.

“I’d encourage anyone who has information about grows, or drug-dealing in the town to contact us. We will listen to you and we will take action, to make Boston safe for everyone.”

Advertisement

An image released by Lincolnshire Police following the operation in Brothertoft Road, Boston.

Anyone with information relating to drugs or dealing, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Advertisement

A second image released by Lincolnshire Police.