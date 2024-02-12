A still from Lincolnshire Police's drone footage of the arrest.

In the early hours of March 30, Lincolnshire Police officers saw May Woodward, 20, of Sea Lane, Huttoft, pull her her black Ford Fiesta out in front of them at Gunby Roundabout, near Skegness, causing them to brake hard to avoid a collision.

They indicated Woodward must pull over and stop, which she failed to do and accelerated away towards Gunby.

Shortly afterwards, a second officer saw the reflection of a number plate through a hedge and upon investigating, found the black Fiesta which the driver had attempted to hide.

He saw someone running away from the vehicle into the darkness, and deployed a drone to search for the driver across a muddy field and in woodland.

Using the thermal imaging camera, he found Woodward hiding in a water-filled ditch, and she was retrieved to safety before being arrested.

Woodward was charged and pleaded guilty to failing to stop, driving over the limit for cannabis and cocaine, and driving without insurance.

She was disqualified from driving for 16 months and costs of £199 on Friday February 2 at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We know the majority of our drivers in the county drive safely, have in surance and respect the safety of others.