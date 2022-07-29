Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson told LincolnshireWorld today that it is “utterly shocking that someone that young has been murdered in Boston.”

Police were called to the scene in Fountain Lane Officers at around 6.20pm last night (Thursday) where they launched a murder investigation.

Earlier today, they announced they had arrested two people in connection with the girl’s death.

Our reporter David Seymour interviews Chief Supt Kate Anderson.

Our reporter asked Chief Supt Kate Anderson what she would say to reassure members of the public.

Chief Supt Anderson said the force believes this is ‘an isolated incident’ – but added: “I understand the concerns that the local community will have in relation to this – particularly thr age of the victim.

"Boston is an incredibly safe place, the same as the rest of Lincolnshire, and we’re really keen to offer that reassurance to the community, which is why you’ll see more community officers out and about in the local area.

The scene at Fountain Lane, in Boston, this morning.

"The streets in Boston are generally incredibly safe. We would want to offer that reassurance to people that they can go about with their normal activities.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 419 of July 28, or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 on via their website.