Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

VIDEO: Lincolnshire Police and RNLI join forces to keep visitors safe this Bank Holiday

A multi-agency operation has been taking place in Skegness as thousands of visitors flocked to Skegness for the Bank Holiday.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th May 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:50 BST

Alongside more officers on patrol as part of the new Summertime Policing Plan, RNLI Lifeguards returned to Skegness and Mablethorpe beaches and RNLI Lifeboat volunteers were on standby for any callouts along the coast.

The 2023 season is starting with a more robust response to the surge in population over the summer period – as East Lindsey’s Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton stressed “to make the area a safe place to live, work and visit”.

In addition to more officers being deployed to the coast to meet demand, police will work with partners, including the local council and RNLI.

Most Popular
Brad Johnson, RNLI Lifeboat crew, Marcus Upjohn, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Chief Ins Lee St Quinton, Arun Gray, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, and Henry Houlden, RNLI LifeguardBrad Johnson, RNLI Lifeboat crew, Marcus Upjohn, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Chief Ins Lee St Quinton, Arun Gray, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, and Henry Houlden, RNLI Lifeguard
Brad Johnson, RNLI Lifeboat crew, Marcus Upjohn, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Chief Ins Lee St Quinton, Arun Gray, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, and Henry Houlden, RNLI Lifeguard

According to Lincolnshire Police, the Plan has already some good results, with Op Atlantis seeing more than 180 vehicles stop checked across the coast.

Chief Insp Lee St Quinton said that, as expected, they had experienced a busy weekend. “It’s been busy but we have drafted in more officers to cope with the demand.”

The Joel and April Grunnill all-weather lifeboat had also been launched. Johnson, of the RNLI, said on Friday the lifeboat was launched to a commercial fisherman who had fallen overboard in the Wash.

RNLI Lifeguards were also well-prepared having acquired a quad bike from another area after the recent theft of three from their office in Skegness.

Brad Johnson, RNLI, Sgt Cherry Kelly, Chief Insp Lee St Quinton, PCSO Sarah Morris and RNLI Lifeguard supervisor .Arun Gray.Brad Johnson, RNLI, Sgt Cherry Kelly, Chief Insp Lee St Quinton, PCSO Sarah Morris and RNLI Lifeguard supervisor .Arun Gray.
Brad Johnson, RNLI, Sgt Cherry Kelly, Chief Insp Lee St Quinton, PCSO Sarah Morris and RNLI Lifeguard supervisor .Arun Gray.

Supervisor Arun Gray said: “There have been a lot of people about with the sun but it’s been fairly quiet really.”

  • See this week’s Skegness Standard for the full story and pictures.