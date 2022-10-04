VIDEO: Police release footage of Parklet being left down Little Butcher Lane

A screen shot from the video released by Lincs Police.

Officers are appealing for help to identify the man in this video following reports of criminal damage in Louth.

A white male, believed to be approximately 50 to 65 years old, reportedly removed the benches from Mercer Row and moved them to a side street on Little Butcher Lane.

This was believed to have happened before 3am on Thursday (September 29).

Advertisement

The parklets are part of Lincolnshire County Council’s controversial Active Travel Scheme, and the damaged seating units were removed by the council and referred the matter to the police.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to the man in the video to help progress our enquiries.

“If you know who he is, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 164 of 30 September.