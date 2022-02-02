Video: The moment Daniel Boulton was arrested for Louth double murder

Police at the scene of Boulton's arrest near Louth.

As reported yesterday, Boulton, 30, from Skegness, was found guilty by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Boulton is due to be sentenced at the same court this morning (Wednesday) at 11am - with the judge warning him yesterday that he inevitably faces life imprisonment.

Following the verdict, police offered their condolences to the family of the two victims, Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, from East Midlands Special Operation Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was a very tragic and sad incident which not only shattered the world of Bethany and Darren’s family, but deeply affected the community and those entrusted to investigate and prosecute this horrendous offence.

“My deepest condolences go to the family who have shown such bravery throughout this investigation.

“I would also like to thank the local community and witnesses for their support during this trial, and recognise the work of our officers and teams, and the Crown Prosecution Service, who secured this conviction.

“I know the family will never get over losing their loved ones, but I hope this conviction gives them some closure.”