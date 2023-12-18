Two men have been arrested on suspicion of producing Class B drugs after more than 1,000 plants were located at a warehouse in Horncastle.

The cannabis plants found in the disused building in Spratt Close, Boston Road, Horncastle. Photos: Lincolnshire Police

Officers executed a warrant at the disused building in Spratt Close, off Boston Road, this morning (Monday) and discovered more than 1,000 plants spread out across eight large rooms over two floors of the building.

Two men, aged 27 and 34, were located at the property and have been arrested.

They remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.

Sergeant Andy Burtenshaw said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to call us in relation to this find.

"Cannabis production is far from being harmless: it is often linked to wider, organised criminality which is why tackling the wider issue of drug supply is one of our key priorities.

"Lincolnshire Police remains determined to crack down on criminal enterprises and remove drugs from circulation."