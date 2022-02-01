Villagers left without phone and broadband after thieves steal 1,000 metres of copper cable

Police

The cable belonged to the phone company and was taken from Mareham lane in Scredington at around 8.30pm on Thursday, January 27.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information following the theft which has left the village without landline and fibre connections.

A Sleaford police spokesman said: “The offenders may have been along the side of the road while they stole the cables, and they may have had a van working at night in a remote location.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, as well as any information about vans carrying large amounts of cable in the surrounding area. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our enquiries.

“Officers are now undertaking extra visible patrols overnight in a number of rural locations.”

In recent months there have been at least two incidents where contractors working on other stretches of Mareham Lane have suffered thefts of equipment including a digger.

If you can assist with the investigation or have dasham footage, contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 170 of January 28.