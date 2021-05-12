Volatile relationship came to end after man threw phone out of car window

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Dance of Groose Lane, Wainfleet St Mary, who has no previous convictions, admitted damaging the i-phone belonging to Daisy Blackmore when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said that the two had been in a relationship but it had been coming to an end. On December 8, the two were sitting in a car talking, but this became heated and Dance threw Ms Blackmore's phone out of the car, smashing it.

He later told police it had been done 'in anger'.

In mitigation, it was said Dance had fully admitted it to the police and that the relationship had been 'volatile from the start' and that there had been no contact between the two since.