Wainfleet man appears in court following 'heated' row relating to 40 dogs

​​A Wainfleet man has appeared in court following a row relating to 40 dogs.

Philip Briggs, 36, of Patten Close, threw bricks at a neighbour’s property following the argument on October 12, Boston Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said Briggs went round to speak to the complainant about the dogs’ barking and a perceived noise nuisance.

“It became heated and as he left, this defendant picked up two brick or part bricks and threw them.

“One went through the rear window of a caravan and broke a glass coffee table therein,” he added.

There was also damage to two vans and a plastic table. The total damage was £724, which Briggs had agreed to pay through a community resolution brokered by police.

However, when no payments were forthcoming the matter reverted to a court procedure.

Briggs pleaded guilty to criminal damage and breaching a conditional discharge imposed in May 2022.

Mike Alexander, in mitigation, said there were 40 dogs in the yard at the time and their barking had been giving his client’s family problems sleeping.

“It’s accepted that Mr Briggs, out of frustration and a bit of anger, picked up a couple of bricks and threw them,” the solicitor said, adding that they were good friends again and had since laughed about the incident.

Mr Alexander said the payments had gone out of his client’s mind following a family bereavement in January.

Briggs was ordered to pay £724 compensation.