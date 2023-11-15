Louth Police are appealing for help to locate a man wanted on recall to prison.

Robert Burton, 34, is wanted on recall to prison.

Robert Burton, 34, of Kingsley Road, Mablethorpe, is believed to be in the Louth or Mablethorpe area. He may be sleeping rough.

A police spokesman said: “We would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.”

If anyone has any information relating to Burton’s whereabouts, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 23000486578.

Alternatively information can be passed via Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.