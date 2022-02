WANTED: Lee Abell.

Lee Abell, 22, is also wanted in connection with criminal damage and harassment.

Police say he may be in the Skegness area, and is also believed to have associates in the Nottingham area.

Anyone who has any information should call 101, quoting incident 52 of 31 January.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting incident 52 of 31 January in the subject line.