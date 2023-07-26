Register
Wanted man believed to be in Ingoldmells area

Lincolnshire Police believe a man wanted for failing to attend court may be in the Ingoldmells area
By Chrissie Redford
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:50 BST
Wanted - Luke Smedley.Wanted - Luke Smedley.
Luke Smedley, 35, is wanted in relation to thefts from shops?

Police say officers are conducting proactive searches for Smedley, and hope that members of the community might be able to help them trace him.

A statementreads: “We believe that he may be being assisted and we would remind people that it's an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.”

It is beleived Smedley also has links to Boston and South Yorkshire.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101. You can also report a crime by visiting the Lincolnshire Police website at www.lincs.police.uk/

Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org. to use the anonymous online forms.