Lincolnshire Police believe a man wanted for failing to attend court may be in the Ingoldmells area

Wanted - Luke Smedley.

Luke Smedley, 35, is wanted in relation to thefts from shops?

Police say officers are conducting proactive searches for Smedley, and hope that members of the community might be able to help them trace him.

A statementreads: “We believe that he may be being assisted and we would remind people that it's an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.”

It is beleived Smedley also has links to Boston and South Yorkshire.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101. You can also report a crime by visiting the Lincolnshire Police website at www.lincs.police.uk/