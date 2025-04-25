Wanted: Police seek man for burglary and breach of court order

Wanted: Shaun Smith.

Have you seen this man? Lincolnshire Police are seeking help to find him.

The wanted man is 35-year-old Shaun Smith, of no fixed address.

He is wanted for burglary and breach of a court order.

Police believe he may be in the Louth area.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 101 or email PC Booker on [email protected], quoting reference 24000530792 in the subject line.

You can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.