Wanted: Police seek man for burglary and breach of court order
Have you seen this man? Lincolnshire Police are seeking help to find him.
The wanted man is 35-year-old Shaun Smith, of no fixed address.
He is wanted for burglary and breach of a court order.
Police believe he may be in the Louth area.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 101 or email PC Booker on [email protected], quoting reference 24000530792 in the subject line.
You can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.