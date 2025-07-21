Warning about charity scammers knocking on doors in Louth area

Police have issued a warning to beware of scammers, impersonating charity workers, knocking on the doors of residents in the Louth area.

The scammers have been operating during the evening, asking people to set up direct debits in support of the charities they claim to represent.

But Lincolnshire Police officers are urging unsuspecting residents not to fall into the trap of giving any money or releasing any personal details.

Insp Jacqueline Evans issued advice about all door-to-door canvassers, saying: “We are aware of reports of people claiming to be from a local charity calling on residents in the Louth area.

Scammers, impersonating charity workers, have been knocking on the doors if unsuspecting residents in Louth this summer, say police. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

"If someone knocks at the door, claiming to be from a charity or company, always check their ID. If you are unhappy, don’t let them in and don’t give them money.

"Never call the phone number on the ID card. Instead, ask the salesperson to wait outside, shut the door and find the company number on the internet.

"Take time to consider what you are doing and don’t be pressured into making decisions.”

One local charity, St Barnabas Hospice, reported earlier this summer of two young men, aged in their 20s, wearing suits and posing as members of its staff.

The hospice stressed that its official canvassers always wear branded lanyards, carry photo ID and campaign only during daytime working hours.

A spokeswoman said: “The sad thing is we do have genuine door-to-door canvassers going around to get people to support St Barnabas, so this will now call into question anybody who knocks on doors.”

She reminded residents that the names and photos of the charity’s four official door-to-door workers could be found on its website.

She asked anyone who is approached by the scammers to report them to the police.

St Barnabas operates popular shops in Louth, Horncastle, Mablethorpe and Spilsby, as well as at other sites across Lincolnshire.