Another resident has been targeted by a scammer.

Concern about scammers targeting Lincolnshire residents has widened after another report near the coast.

Yesterday (Thursday), Lincolnshire Police said two incidents had been reported in Boston – and now it appears another was logged last night.

This time from scammers targeted a resident in Hogsthorpe, near Chapel St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all of the incidents, scammers purporting to be from the police have claimed residents’ bank accounts have been compromised and their money was being taken.

The fraudsters then told them that in order to prove who they were, the line would go dead and after three beeps they should then dial 999, that they would come straight back through to the person calling.

Fortunately, none of the residents fell for this, suspecting this was indeed a scam.

Lincolsnhire Police say often fraudsters will find ways of making victims think they have disconnected the call but in reality they are still on the line with the fraudster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice tro help unsuspecting people avoid playing into their trap includes:

Hang up.

Wait for a few minutes.

Then call the police on 101, or your bank - preferably from a different phone and not on any number they give you. They will be able to tell you if they are trying to reach you.

Do not give any details, personal or financial over the phone and never withdraw money because you have been told to, no bank or police officer would call you to ask you to do this.